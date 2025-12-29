SSP Investigation reviews probe into minor girl’s assault case in Kahuta

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Nasir Ali Khan visited the Kahuta police station to review the investigation into the assault case of a minor girl.

During the visit, the SSP Investigation examined the progress of the probe and issued instructions to ensure that the case is concluded strictly on merit.

He directed investigators to utilise modern investigation techniques so that the accused would be awarded exemplary punishment.

As part of the review, the SSP Investigation also met the affected child.

Police said that three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested so far in the case, while further investigation is in progress.