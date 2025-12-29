Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeDomesticSSP Investigation reviews probe into minor girl’s assault case in Kahuta
Domestic

SSP Investigation reviews probe into minor girl’s assault case in Kahuta

10
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Nasir Ali Khan visited the Kahuta police station to review the investigation into the assault case of a minor girl.
During the visit, the SSP Investigation examined the progress of the probe and issued instructions to ensure that the case is concluded strictly on merit.
He directed investigators to utilise modern investigation techniques so that the accused would be awarded exemplary punishment.
As part of the review, the SSP Investigation also met the affected child.
Police said that three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested so far in the case, while further investigation is in progress.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan