SSP investigation reviews performance of HIU, SSIOU officers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Islamabad, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, chaired a meeting with officers from the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and Special Sexual Investigation and Offense Unit (SSIOU) on Sunday to review their performance and enhance investigative procedures.

An official told APP that during the meeting, SSP Usman Tariq emphasized the importance of taking strict legal action against those involved in murder and crimes against women and children. He directed officers to expedite the arrest of absconding suspects and ensure that investigations are conducted on merit.

SSP Usman Tariq said that solid evidence should be compiled to ensure the effective prosecution of arrested suspects, adding that crimes against women and children are intolerable, and all legal requirements must be fulfilled to secure strict punishment for offenders.

SSP Usman Tariq further instructed officers to perform their duties with professionalism, warning that any negligence would not be tolerated.

“The protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the top priority of Islamabad Police,” he added.