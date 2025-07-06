SSP Investigation reviews Muharram security arrangements in Cantt Circle

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 06 (APP):Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation visited Cantt Circle to review security arrangements for the 10th Muharram ul Harram processions.

SP Potohar Talha Wali, SDPO Cantt, and other senior officers were also present.

The SSP checked the duty points one by one and issued necessary instructions to ensure strict security. She also visited the special control room set up for monitoring the procession.

Rawalpindi Police is making all out efforts to ensure foolproof security during the Ashura processions.

More than 5,500 police officers and cops were deployed for security and traffic management, including 1,000 officers assigned specifically to maintain traffic flow during Muharram processions.