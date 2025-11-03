SSP investigation holds open court to address citizens’ complaints

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 03 (APP): Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra held an open court at the Police Headquarters to address public grievances and issue immediate orders for their resolution.

According to police spokesman, the SSP listened to complaints from citizens and directed the concerned officers to ensure timely legal action within the given time frame on all marked applications.

He emphasized that negligence in resolving citizens’ issues will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

SSP Supra further stated that the police are committed to ensuring the best service delivery at all police stations and that steps are being taken to improve efficiency.

He added that, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property and providing them with efficient and people-friendly services remain the foremost priorities of the police.