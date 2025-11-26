SSP Hyderabad vows action against anti-social elements

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 26 (APP):SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Wednesday said that anti-social elements are enemies of public peace and those involved in criminal activities regardless of their influence, cannot escape the law.

He emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens is the foremost duty of police.

SSP stated that strict action will continue against individuals disrupting social order and operations against such elements will be further intensified. He said that patrolling across the district has been increased and strict monitoring of suspicious individuals is underway. A zero-tolerance policy is being implemented against all illegal activities, he warned.

SSP Sethar said that public cooperation is essential for eliminating crime and urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious behavior to police so timely action can be taken.

He said that Shaheed Benazirabad Police will not reduce its operations against criminal groups; instead, efforts will be accelerated in coming days to make the district safer and more peaceful.