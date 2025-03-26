SRSO organizes youth engagement activity to promote education

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP):The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO)’s EMO Kandhkot team held a Youth Engagement Activity to commemorate Pakistan Resolution Day. The event aimed to reaffirm their commitment to providing quality education in marginalized areas.

According to SRSO Media Consultant Jamil Ahmed on Wednesday, the event, attended by over 200 participants, including community leaders, parents, teachers, and students, featured a keynote speech by Director of School Education Syed Safdar Ali Shah. He emphasized the importance of making education accessible to all and praised SRSO’s initiative.

The event attended by distinguished guests, including District Education Officer (DEO), Irshad Ahmed Bakhrani, Deputy DEOs, and other key stakeholders.

The Director of School Education, delivered an inspiring speech, bringing forward a vision and diverse expertise to make education accessible to all. He reiterated his commitment to taking all necessary measures to improve education and praised SRSO’s initiative for organizing the program at the school level.