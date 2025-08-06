SRSO organizes rallies against human rights violations in Indian-Occupied Kashmir

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Aug 06 (APP):The people of Shikarpur came together to observe the Day of Production, a day dedicated to highlighting human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIJOK).

The event, held at the Press Club Shikarpur, was organized in collaboration with the District Administration and the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), said a release here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Shakeel Ahmed Abro, and DSP Shikarpur, Ms Paras Bakhrani, were among the officials who attended the event, along with leaders from civil society organizations (CSOs) and community institutions.

The event aimed to bring attention to the plight of Kashmiris living under Indian occupation and to condemn the human rights abuses they face. The participants highlighted the importance of recognizing the struggles of the Kashmiri people and advocating for their rights.

The Day of Production serves as a reminder of the ongoing human rights issues in IIJOK and the need for global awareness and action. By organizing such events, the people of Shikarpur and the District Administration demonstrate their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their commitment to upholding human rights.

The event shed light on the human rights abuses faced by Kashmiris in IIJOK, including restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and association. The participants expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and emphasized the need for global support in their struggle for human rights.

The event concluded with a call to action, urging the international community to take notice of the human rights situation in IIJOK and to work towards finding a solution to the Kashmir conflict.