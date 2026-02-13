SRSO holds AI training for staff in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Feb 13 (APP): The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage, conducted a one-day training session titled “AI & Generative AI for Workforce” at its head office, said a release on Friday.

The session was held under Pakistan’s national Artificial Intelligence vision as part of INDUS AI Week, a national platform for aligning policy, industry adoption, talent development, and innovation.

The training aimed to build workforce readiness by enhancing awareness and understanding of emerging AI technologies among SRSO stakeholders. Participants were introduced to key concepts of AI and Generative AI, highlighting their role in strengthening professional skills and organizational performance.