21.9 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSquads formed to check transporters' overcharging, overloading
Domestic

Squads formed to check transporters’ overcharging, overloading

8
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Mar 28 (APP):Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that a crackdown against transporters involved in overcharging and  overloading was ongoing and special squads started functioning to check the malpractice and save commuters from inconvenience ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
A control room was set up at general bus stand and various squads were formed to check the violators, commissioner said.
He said that secretary RTA would personally visit the city to check illegalities to provide relief to the people.
He ordered displaying fare list prominently at all bus stations and general bus stand and provision of quality food items and clean drinking water there.
He warned that transporters found violating the orders would face registration of cases with heavy fines.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan