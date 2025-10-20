SPSC release screening test results of CCE-2024

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 20 (APP): The Sindh Public Service Commission has released the screening test of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE-2024), 11179 candidates have been declared successful.

SPSC had invited applications from candidates through Advertisement No. 09/2024, and the first stage screening test was held on 11th October 2025 at various examination centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

7,500 candidates appeared in the examination center in Karachi, 10,800 in Hyderabad, 6,650 in Sukkur and 3,200 in Larkana.

A total of eleven thousand one hundred and eighty nine (11,179) candidates have been declared successful in the screening test.

Name and roll number of successful candidates have been released on Sindh Public Service Commission website.

The written test of the written test of the combined examination of the year 2024 will be released soon.

On the other hand, the oral exam of CCE-2023 which has been released as per the schedule, which will start on 22 October 2025.