Sports being promoted at all levels: SAPM Shaza Khawaja

SIALKOT, Mar 03 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that sports was top priority of the federal government and all-out efforts were being made for promotion and encouragement of games at all levels.

Addressing women’s volleyball trials during the talent hunt youth sports league under the Prime Minister’s Programme at the Government College for Women University Sialkot, she said that the youth were coalition government’s main focus and it was was taking concrete measures to facilitate them.

She said women were working hard in every field and proving their abilities. She said that the government would support volleyball including all sports at all levels. “They (women) are no less than men in any field. The government will support volleyball and all other sports at all levels,” Shaza said. Shaza said that the efforts were underway to encourage and promote women not only in sports but in every walk of life.

The SAPM said that the one lakh laptops would be given to students under Prime Minister’s scheme during this year. She said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to providing education and promoting extra-curricular activities among the youth. Along with education, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) also striving for extracurricular activities among the youth, she added.

Shaza Khawaja said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, after assuming the post of Special Assistant, gave her the first instruction to restart the laptop programme. She said that according to the instructions of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the series of laptop scheme was being restarted from where it was broken to provide opportunities to our youth according to their abilities.

The SAPM said the PMLN government had started Prime Minister Youth Programme in 2013. She said earlier, Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister Punjab, had started e-labs and sports festivals along with laptops, the purpose of which was to provide students with a platform from where they could move forward.

She said PM Shehbaz Sharif had declared the current year as the year of youth in which we are going to provide opportunities in education as well as in sports for the youth across Pakistan. She said interest-free loans were being provided to the youth for promotion of their small business so that the youth could start their own businesses.

Shaza Fatima gave the example of two young students of Layyah and Ghotki who received laptops under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme and said that today they themselves were living a successful life and had taught thousands of people the skills to live a successful life.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Kousar, Former Member Provincial Assembly PMLN Gulnaz Shujah Pasha, Personal Assistant to Vice Chancellor Rana Adnan and a large number of female students participated in the programme.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja planted saplings along with the vice chancellor at the lawns of university. She showed keen interest in the exhibition organized by the department of Fine Arts at the university.