Sports advisor inspects facilities in HSC

PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP): Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Taj Muhammad Tarand and Director General Sports, Tashfeen Haider on Friday visited Hayatabad Sports Complex (HSC and Hayatabad Cricket Ground).

During the visit, administrator of sports complex, Abid Afridi briefed the advisor in detail about the available sports facilities.

The advisor inspected various sections of the complex including the squash court, martial arts and taekwondo halls, swimming pool, state-of-the-art women’s gym, gymnastics hall and other modern amenities.

The CM aide was informed that a women’s gym has been established at a cost of Rs. 200 million and staffed by qualified female trainers. He further added that the walking track of the complex would soon be reconstructed to provide better facilities for athletes and visitors.

Taj Muhammad Tarand said the provincial government is fully committed to providing equal sports opportunities for youth and women. He remarked that the youth of KP possess immense talent and have brought honor to Pakistan at both national and international levels.

He also visited Hayatabad Cricket Ground where he met young players and their coaches. He encouraged them to continue pursuing sports with dedication while also giving due attention to their education.