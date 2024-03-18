Spices’ factory sealed

FAISALABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Jhang Bazaar police sealed a spices’ factory on the charge of producing spurious items and registered a case against its owner.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on a tip-off conducted raid in Baowala where a citizen Sami Ullah was preparing spurious items of various spices.

The PFA confiscated heavy material from the spot while the police started investigation after sealing the factory and registering a case against its owner, he added.