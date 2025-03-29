16.6 C
Speedy justice to be ensured to rape victim: Hina Butt

FAISALABAD, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt arrived at the CPO office and met with a rape victim.
She assured the rape victim of speedy justice and said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to ensuring full protection to women. She said that the rape victim would be provided with full legal assistance and the culprits involved in the incident would be brought to justice shortly.
She said that the police had already arrested two suspects, Ali Sher and Faisal, within few hours after the incident. However, efforts were accelerated to nab their third accomplice. She reiterated that violence against women was unacceptable and the government is taking solid steps to protect women and children at every cost.
She termed the gang-rape during robbery a very shameful incident and directed the police to take effective steps to prevent future occurrences. City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar and others were also present.
