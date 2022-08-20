Speedy development, uplift of remote areas govt’s top priority: AJK President

MIRPUR ( AJK ): Aug 20 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was paying special attention to the speedy development and uplift of the Neelum Valley.

He was talking to Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushr Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah who called on him on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary while referring to massive tourism potential and natural resources in the Neelum valley said besides capitalizing these resources the government was keen to improve the standard and quality of life and provide better facilities to the people of the valley.

He said that steps were being taken to promote tourism and protect the natural environment by protecting forests in the area.

On this occasion, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah briefed the AJK President about the problems being faced by the people in the Neelum Valley.

The AJK President assured the visiting MLA that the government would leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems of Neelum Valley.

On this occasion, Member Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Zakat and Ushar Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah invited the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to visit the Neelum Valley, which the President of the State accepted and said that he will soon visit the Neelum Valley in detail.