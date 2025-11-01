Special wards to be set up for Sikh pilgrims in Lahore,Faisalabad hospitals: Kh Salman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP): Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that special wards will be established in hospitals in Lahore and Faisalabad to facilitate Sikh pilgrims arriving for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He made this announcement while chairing a joint meeting with Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Saturday to review arrangements for the upcoming festivities.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all arrangements for the birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak are being closely monitored. “Every religion and sect holds Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in high regard. The purpose of visiting Nankana Sahib is to express solidarity with the Sikh community,” he said.

He emphasized that the safety and well-being of Sikh pilgrims are the government’s top priorities. “Officers and officials on duty should treat the pilgrims with utmost courtesy. Special wards in hospitals will ensure quality healthcare, while food and other facilities should remain uninterrupted,” the minister added.

He also praised the district administration for making excellent arrangements for the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that the festivities will begin with the ritual of Akhand Pat, and the main event will take place at Gurdwara Janam Asthan on November 5. A Nagar Kirtan procession will also be held.

He informed that around 2,100 Sikh pilgrims from India will arrive via Wagah border, while nearly 30,000 devotees from across Pakistan and abroad will participate in the celebrations. “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally attends events of minority communities. Provision of goods at fixed rates and a smooth traffic plan must be ensured,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao and DPO Faraz Ahmed briefed the meeting about the preparations. It was informed that the celebrations will continue from November 3 to 6 and all arrangements have been finalized.

Over 5,000 officers and officials will be deployed for security and facilitation of Sikh pilgrims. CCTV cameras and three control rooms have been established, while special attention is being paid to cleanliness, food quality, and accommodation.

Hospitals and facilitation desks have been set up in gurdwaras, and foolproof arrangements have been made for the pilgrims’ stay and safety. Gurdwaras are being cleaned with rose water, and Nankana Sahib will remain free from gas and electricity load-shedding during the celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Commissioner Maryam

Khan, RPO Sheikhupura Range Athar Ismail, district officers, peace committee members, and Sikh community leaders.