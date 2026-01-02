Special Secretary calls for long-term water management plan during WASA Murree visit

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 02 (APP):Punjab’s Special Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Waqar Azim visited WASA Murree along with Deputy Secretary (Technical) Suman Khalid to review water supply and management arrangements in the hill resort.

During the visit, Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Murree Azim Shoukat briefed the delegation at the tunnel tanks located near Kashmir Point on the city’s water supply, storage and distribution system.

The briefing also highlighted proposed rainwater harvesting techniques aimed at promoting sustainable water use and improving environmental conditions in Murree.

The special secretary appreciated the efforts of WASA Murree and directed officials to formulate a comprehensive, robust and long-term plan for efficient water utilisation and rainwater storage to meet Murree’s future needs.