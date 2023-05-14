Special Police team to investigate attack on GHQ

RAWALPINDI, May 14 (APP): The Rawalpindi District Police had constituted a special team to investigate the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) by violent protesters after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, the special investigation team was constituted to probe the attack on GHQ that would be headed by SSP (Investigation) Rawalpindi Zunaira Azfar.

SDPO Cantt, SDPO City as well as the SHOs of RA Bazaar, Westridge, and Civil Lines police stations and the In-charge of the Investigation Support Unit would be part of the committee which would assist in the investigation of the case through technical and human intelligence sources. The investigation team would probe the incident in light of the cases and submit a report.

A case of the attack on the GHQ gate was registered at the RA Bazaar police station. PTI workers, including former provincial minister Raja Basharat, were nominated in the case. Fayyaz Chohan, Wasiq Qayyum and other party leaders and workers were also nominated in cases pertaining to recent violent protest after arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Rawalpindi District Police had registered 17 cases over violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf while around 250 PTI workers were arrested in overall 17 cases.

Nearly 80 party workers were produced before an anti-terrorism court in violent protest cases. All arrested PTI workers were sent to Adiala Jail on 14 days’ judicial remand.