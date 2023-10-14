ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
Special operation started against  illegal foreigners

PESHAWAR, Oct 14 (APP):A plan has been chalked out by the police with the estimated cost to start special operations against illegal foreigners staying in the province without any legal documents.
A letter in this connection has been sent for an operational plan against illegal residents with estimated expenses, DIG Operation said in a letter to the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asking the IGP and Commissioner Afghan Refugees for details of plan and expenses.
The police started estimating expenses for special operations, the letter said.

