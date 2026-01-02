Special health initiatives to bring major relief to south Punjab: Kh Salman Rafique

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the introduction of the Hub and Spoke Model in Zahir Pir and installation of modern medical machines at Nishtar Hospital Multan will prove to be a major relief for the people of south Punjab.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Friday. The meeting reviewed the Hub and Spoke Model Pilot Program in Zahir Pir, Rahim Yar Khan, and the provision of modern medical facilities at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

During the briefing, it was informed that the central hub to be established in Zahir Pir will be linked with Basic Health Units (spokes) in surrounding rural areas. The model aims to ensure timely treatment, an improved referral system and quality healthcare services. Under this system, patients with complex medical conditions will be promptly referred and connected to larger healthcare centers.

The meeting was also briefed on the availability of PET Scan and Cyclotron machines at Nishtar Hospital Multan. With these advanced diagnostic facilities, patients suffering from cancer and other complex diseases in South Punjab will be able to receive modern diagnostic services at the local level, saving them from travelling to Lahore or other major cities. This, in turn, will help reduce the burden on metropolitan hospitals.

The provincial health minister said that the Punjab government is developing the healthcare system in South Punjab on modern lines. He emphasized that the provision of advanced machinery under the Hub and Spoke Model in Zahir Pir and at Nishtar Hospital Multan will significantly improve access to quality healthcare for the people.

Khawaja Salman Rafique directed the concerned departments to ensure transparent and speedy implementation of both projects. He also instructed that priority be given to the timely installation of modern equipment and the training of medical staff. He further said that, based on the success of the pilot project, the Hub and Spoke Model will be extended to other districts of Punjab.

At the conclusion of the meeting, instructions were issued to submit performance reports of both projects within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood Khan, Special Secretary Operations Nabila Irfan, Special Secretary Development Benish Fatima Sahi, Additional Secretary Procurement, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq, Fatima Noreen and officers of IDAP. Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Mehnaz Khakwani, Principal Sheikh Zayed Medical College and concerned Medical Superintendents also participated via video link.