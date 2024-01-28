Special desks of 18 departments set up in BFC to facilitate businessmen: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, Jan 28 (APP):The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that special desks of 18 different departments had been set up in Business Facilitation Center (BFC), Rawalpindi established in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to facilitate business community and promote business activities in the region. He informed that the Center was working from last week and over 41 applications were received in the Business Facilitation Center so far out of which No Objection Certificates (NOC) were issued to 20 applicants, while the rest were still under process.

In a statement on Sunday, special desks of 18 different departments were set up in the center including Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, PHA, WASA, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, Food Authority, Livestock and others to expedite issuance of the NOC process to start new businesses.

The administration was committed to improve the business environment in Rawalpindi and BFC has every facility to guide and process the requests of the businessmen within stipulated time fame, 30 days for completion certificate and 45 days for change of land use, he added.

The establishment of the center had facilitated the business community, he said adding, now, the businessmen would be provided all the facilities under one roof in BFC.