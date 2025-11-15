Special counters/desks to be established in Mukhtiarkar offices

- Advertisement -

NAWABSHAH, Nov 15 (APP): Special counters/desks for farmers are to be established in the Mukhtiarkar offices of Nawabshah, Sakrand, Daur and Qazi Ahmed, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani.

These desks would facilitate the preparation of Foti Khatas for citizens who wish to apply for the wheat subsidy or the Hari Card.

It has been clarified by the administration that only those applications would be accepted for the subsidy and the Hari Card which are submitted along with a prepared Foti Khata.

Deputy Commissioner has instructed all Mukhtiarkars to ensure that every application received for the preparation of a Foti Khata is processed within one week, enabling eligible farmers to benefit from the government’s relief program in a timely manner.