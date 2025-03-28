Special collective prayer held at Badshahi Mosque on Laylatul Qadr

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 27 (APP):Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on 27th of Ramadan knowns as ‘Laylatul Qadr’ led the special collective prayer at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday night.

The special Dua was attended by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, religious scholars and a large number the faithful.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad prayed for the unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of the ‘Haramain Shareefain’, stability of the country, national solidarity, country’s progress and prosperity, and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman said that the holy night of Laylatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in Islam, described in the Quran as ‘better than a thousand months’.

He said that entire nation should seek the forgiveness of the Allah Almighty on this holy night.

He said, “During the holy month of Ramadan one should serve humanity with generosity.”

“Pakistan is a great blessing of the Allah Almighty, which came into being on 27th of Ramadan,” he added.

He further said that entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces and country’s security agencies for the integrity of the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that entire Muslim Ummah was standing with innocent people of Gaza and Palestine and it was highly important to extend all possible support to them.

Earlier, the Holy Quran was completed and entire night was spent in offering prayers.

‘Mehfil-e-Shabina’ was also held at Badshahi Mosque under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf department.