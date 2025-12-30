Special advisory issued for Murree tourists amid rain, snowfall forecast

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): The Murree district administration on Tuesday issued a special advisory for tourists visiting the hill station, Galiyat and adjoining areas in view of the prevailing weather forecast.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall from December 30, which may continue until January 2 in these areas.

The district administration advised the tourists to check weather conditions through print, electronic and social media before travelling. The advisory stressed that the use of tyre chains is mandatory in snowbound areas, vehicle tyre pressure should be maintained properly, and fuel tanks must be kept full before starting the journey.

The district administration urged the tourists to strictly follow traffic police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and to travel in line with the traffic management plan. It also emphasised adherence to the standard operating procedures and the promotion of environmentally friendly tourism.

Tourists facing any difficulty or emergency have been advised to seek guidance and assistance from facilitation centres.

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zahir Abbas Shirazi said the district administration’s foremost priority was to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists. He appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during possible rain and snowfall and to prioritise their own safety as well as that of others.

He added that officers and personnel of all relevant departments were actively deployed in the field to provide maximum facilitation to tourists.

The district administration further announced that help desks had been established at designated points to provide tourists with information regarding routes, weather conditions and other essential matters.