Speaker terms 5th July 1977 as darkest day in Pakistan’s democratic history: PA Speaker

KARACHI, Jul 05 (APP):Speaker of Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Saturday said that July 5,1977, was the darkest day in Pakistan’s democratic history.

On this day, dictatorship ambushed the people’s mandate and derailed the country from the path of democracy.

He said that the ousting of the democratically elected government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the leader of the people, marked a tragic turning point in Pakistan’s democratic journey.

The Speaker said that in the night of 5th July, the Constitution was suspended, Parliament silenced, and the will of the people crushed.

The era of dictator Zia-ul-Haq was the beginning of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism in Pakistan, he said adding that dictatorship laid the foundations of Kalashnikov culture, drug proliferation, and ideological division in the country.

The Speaker said that the dictator Zia oppressed pro-democracy forces, imprisoned them, silenced their voices, and imposed restrictions on the media.

The land of Sindh has always symbolized resistance against dictatorship, he said, adding that Shaheed Bhutto was eliminated through judicial murder, but his ideas remain alive even today.

He said that the tragedy of 5th July reminds us that safeguarding democracy is the responsibility of every generation.

He further said that Pakistan’s future lies in democracy, parliamentary supremacy, and the rule of the Constitution.