Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq paid Tribute with Delegates

- Advertisement -

LARKANA, Dec 27 (APP): A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), led by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and MNA Rana Sanaullah, visited Naudero House on the occasion of the 18th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on Saturday.

They met with President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and First Lady Bibi Asifa Bhutto Zardari. Prayers were offered for the forgiveness of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and paid tribute on shrine of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khada Bakhsh and laid wreaths on her Mazar. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon and others were also present on the occasion.