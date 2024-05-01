Speaker KP assembly highlights the role of labour in national economy on International labour day

MANSEHRA, May 01 (APP): On the occasion of International Labor Day, Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati Wednesday highlighted the pivotal role of labour in the national economy.

Recognizing the significance of Labor Day, Swati underscored the service rendered by the working class towards national progress and prosperity.

In his statement, Babar Saleem Sawati emphasized the divine recognition of labour, stating that Allah Almighty has designated labuor as his friend, and urged for timely compensation for their efforts.

Swati reiterated the indispensable contribution of laborers and workers, irrespective of their educational background or skill level, in the development of any country and society.

He commended the past efforts of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards the welfare and prosperity of laborers, assuring that such initiatives will persist in the current administration.