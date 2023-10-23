Speaker emphasizes awareness for timely detection of breast cancer

PESHAWAR, Oct 23 (APP):An awareness session about breast cancer was conducted at Zakr Khan Shaheed Hospital in Matta, Swat on Monday.

The session was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Akram, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naimatullah Khan, doctors, paramedical staff, and journalists.

The aim of the session was to address the rising number of breast cancer cases among women in Swat, often attributed to a lack of awareness about the disease. Despite breast cancer affecting both women and men, societal taboos in Swat

often lead women to hide their condition, resulting in delayed diagnoses and more challenging treatments.

The primary objective of the session was to raise awareness about breast cancer among both genders. Dr. Muhammad Akram stressed the importance of early detection, highlighting that Zakir Khan Shaheed Hospital provides initial treatment and various testing facilities. It is crucial for affected individuals to seek immediate medical attention.

The session also featured speeches by the Additional Assistant Commissioner of Swat, Naimatullah Khan, who pledged support for increased awareness against breast cancer.