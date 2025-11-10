SPC signs MoU with Test Care Lab

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Nov 10 (APP):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the Sargodha Press Club (SPC) and Test Care Lab, offering a 50% discount on all medical tests for journalists.

The signing ceremony took place at the Sargodha Press Club, with Mubashir Hassan, CEO

of Test Care Lab, attending as the chief guest.

Also present at the event were Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, President of the Sargodha Press Club, Joint Secretary Rana Muhammad Arif, and a large number of local journalists.

Under the agreement, all registered members of the Sargodha Press Club are entitled to a 50% discount on all medical tests at Test Care Lab.

During his speech, Mubashir Hassan emphasized Test Care Lab’s commitment to providing quality healthcare, highlighting the use of advanced diagnostic equipment and well-trained medical staff.

Abdul Hanan Chaudhry, President of the Sargodha Press Club, praised the initiative as a positive step toward journalists’ welfare.