SPAL making efforts to ensure top notch cleanliness services

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP): Suthra Punjab Agency Lahore (SPAL) is actively implementing its cleanliness plan to ensure the provision of top-notch cleanliness services for the citizens during the second ‘Ashra’ of Ramadan.

As part of the initiative, SPAL’s special cleaning teams have been deployed across all towns of Lahore at ‘Taraweeh’ prayer locations, major Mosques and key routes to ensure enhanced sanitation arrangements throughout Ramadan, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The SPAL operational teams have been assigned a target of cleaning and washing over 1,500 Mosques, while the daily washing of 160 Mosques will also be ensured on a regular basis. In addition, special sanitation staff has been stationed at 23 Ramadan bazaars established by the district administration. The SPAL has deployed 156 workers in two shifts at model and facilitation bazaars set up for public convenience. To improve waste management around these markets, additional waste containers and bins have also been installed.

The cleanliness operation has further been extended to the city’s 250 small and large graveyards, where daily cleaning activities are underway.

Moreover, SPAL’s 21 washer rickshaws and 210 workers will ensure cleanliness at 21 major ‘iftar dastarkhwans’ being arranged across the city.

Sanitation staff has also been deputed at ‘Ramadan Nigheban bazaars’ to facilitate citizens.

Suthra Punjab DG Babar Sahib Din has directed officials to resolve complaints received from Ramadan bazaars on an immediate basis.