SP Dolphin launches special drive against active criminal gangs

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Dolphin Force Superintendent of Police (SP) Khalid Mehmood Awan chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review and enhance measures for crime prevention, particularly focusing on curbing vehicle theft and street crimes in the capital.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by officers posted at Rescue 15. During the session, SP Khalid issued directives to form special police teams to apprehend active gang members involved in car and motorcycle theft and street robberies.

SP Khalid instructed officers to intensify crackdowns against criminal elements and make patrolling more effective and purposeful across all areas of the city.

“Every officer must actively target and dismantle these criminal gangs,” he said, adding that all patrolling and emergency response units must enhance their vigilance to prevent crimes and maintain public safety.

SP Khalid emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens and ensuring peace in the city remains the foremost priority of Islamabad Police.

He said all available resources should be utilized to combat crime and uphold law and order in the federal capital.