25 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSP Assar Ali, SP Babar Mumtaz feted on promotion
Domestic

SP Assar Ali, SP Babar Mumtaz feted on promotion

6
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Mar 18 (APP):A ceremony was held here at the Police Lines Headquarters to fete the two officers promoted as Superintendent of Police (SP).
SP Chaudhry Assar Ali was transferred from Rawalpindi and SP Sardar Babar Mumtaz posted as SP Headquarters Rawalpindi after promotions, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Tuesday.
The ceremony held on Monday night was attended by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Chief Traffic Officer, divisional SPs, SDPOs and other senior officers.
Honorary shields and gifts were given to SP Sardar Babar Mumtaz and Chaudhry Izar Ali and best wishes were expressed.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan