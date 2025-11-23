South Punjab needs dedicated spine care centres to address back pain cases

- Advertisement -

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Nov 23 (APP):Chronic back pain has become one of the most common health complaints in south Punjab, with experts estimating that around 20 percent of patients visiting clinics suffer from spine-related issues.

Despite this growing burden, South Punjab still lacks a dedicated spine-care centre, leaving a vast number of patients without proper treatment, warned spine surgeon Dr Muhammad Mehmood Ahmed.

Talking to APP, Dr Mehmood said that back pain arises from multiple causes, including bio-mechanical factors, psychological components, and pain-related conditions, all of which are manageable with timely specialist care. “Back treatment is not as difficult as people assume. The real challenge is misinformation, not medical science,” he observed.

He emphasised that nearly 90 percent of back-pain patients improve with medicines and structured exercise when treated by certified specialists. “If patients seek care from qualified professionals instead of relying on random advice, they can achieve excellent recovery,” he said.

Highlighting the shortage of specialised facilities, Dr Mahmood said, “There is no dedicated

hospital for spine injuries or spinal disorders in South Punjab. Because of this, many patients fail to receive accurate diagnosis and proper follow-up, which leads to long-term complications.”

He also addressed the widespread fear of spine surgery, calling it unnecessary and unfounded.

“Modern spine surgery is safe, supported by advanced technology. However, myths related

to back pain and surgery have created anxiety among patients. These misconceptions must be corrected,” he added.

He maintained that many people develop a stooped posture (kubb) because they never received proper treatment on time. “This happens when people avoid specialists.

Patients should consult trained spine experts to prevent such deformities,” he said.

Urging the government to intervene, he called for establishing dedicated back-pain and spine-injury centres with qualified staff. “South Punjab urgently needs specialised spine units. Without them, patients continue to suffer from preventable disability,” he stressed.

Sharing his experience, Dr Mehmood said he works with a skilled team of physiotherapists who help determine whether a patient needs physiotherapy, medication, or surgery.

“Every case is different, but all three treatment pathways are safe when properly recommended,” he explained.

He said the most back-pain cases were treatable. “Spine surgery is safe, physiotherapy is effective, and medicines work for the majority. The real issue is the misinformation spreading fear. With the right guidance, patients can lead healthy lives,” he added.

He highlighted the critical need for timely treatment of spine-injury patients with nerve damage. “Patients who suffer severe spine trauma and lose movement in their arms and legs, or in their lower body, can often recover fully and return to normal life if treatment is given quickly and correctly,” he said, using simple terms for conditions known medically as tetraplegia and paraplegia.

However, he warned that delayed or improper treatment could lead to permanent, life-long disability. “For such serious cases, timely and dedicated medical care is absolutely essential,” he added.

Dr Mehmood also pointed out that specialised implants and the required technological support were expensive and beyond the reach of many families in South Punjab, making the establishment of public, affordable spine-care facilities even more urgent.