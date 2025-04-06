SOS Pakistan transforming countless young lives through love: Azam Tarar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that for a half century, SOS Pakistan has been a beacon of hope, transforming countless young lives through love, education and opportunities.

Addressing a ceremony held to celebrate 50 caring years of SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan here on Sunday,

he said, “It is indeed an immense pleasure to be at SOS village and I thank Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for giving me this opportunity to be here especially among loving children.”

The federal law minister read out the message of the Prime Minister. The message said, “I am pleased to announce an anniversary gift of Rs 100 million to SOS Pakistan. I have full confidence that SOS dedicated Board of Governors would allocate these funds where they were needed most. I urge SOS to pay special emphasis on school education our constitutional commitment under Article 25 A of the constitution. The future of Pakistan rests in the hand of youths and their education is key to our nation’s progress. I am especially honoured to welcome SOS Children’s Villages International President Dr Dereje Wordofa whose presence adds to the significance of the celebration and recognition of his outstanding global contributions to the welfare of deprived children, we would like to honour him as state guest. Additionally, the President of Pakistan has conferred upon him ‘Tamgha-i-Khidmat’, a well deserved tribute to his lifelong services.

“It is truly inspiring to see the impact of SOS Pakistan over the past five decades, the children you have nurtured are now serving the nation with distinction in the armed forces, engineering, medicine, business, banking, teaching, IT and many other fields. These children are future of Pakistan.”

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulated entire family of SOS village for completing 50 years.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to SOS Pakistan on this remarkable milestone, 50 years of unwavering dedication to the orphans and underprivileged children.

He said that SOS selfless service has owned a trust of federal and provincial governments as well as of individuals and donors.

He said,” SOS is a pride of Pakistan and the spirit of giving is deeply engraved in our nation’s ethos guided by timeless wisdom of the Holy Quran.”

He said it was heartening to see that from single project in Lahore in 1975 the SOS Pakistan had grown into a nationwide network of 64 initiatives reaching every corner of the country including the most remote areas like Tharparkar, ranging from Mian Channu to RY Khan. He further said that this expansion was a testament to sincere efforts.

He assured that federation and provincial governments would continue to stand by their noble mission. Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the country had faced extraordinary economic challenges in recent months but through resilience, decisive action and collective efforts things had improved for ensuring sustainable growth.

He said, “Hardest phase was behind us but a road ahead remains demanding. Now we must unite, rise above the differences and work hand in hand to make Pakistan a stronger and more prosperous country.

Our focus must remain on steadfast economic revival, job creation and securing bright future for every citizen.”

SOS Pakistan president-elect Shahid Hamid read out the message of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The message said, “My government and I congratulate SOS Pakistan on its landmark achievement, 50 years of selfless service of upbringing welfare and education of orphans and deprived children. Recently my government has allocated 25 acres of land in RY Khan district to establish a complex for SOS activities and 4 kanals of land in the heart of Lahore for youth home. Your request for land in Johar Town for school is under active consideration. You, we and the government are fulfilling our religious obligations set out in the Holy Quran and Hadith of our beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). I applaud thousands of donors who sustain your charitable works and volunteers who give time and money to supervise your projects.

May the Allah Almighty continue to bless your efforts.”

SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan President Souriya Anwar also spoke.