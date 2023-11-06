Son killed his father in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, Nov 06 (APP):A father was killed by his drug addicted son in firing incident under the jurisdiction of Daud khel police station, here on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that Yasir (34) was a drug addict and was demanding money from his father to fulfill his drug addiction.On not fulfilling his demand, yasir killed him after opening fire at him.
Further investigation was under way.

