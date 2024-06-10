Son arrested for torturing mother

RAWALPINDI, Jun 10 (APP):The police apprehended son for torturing his mother within the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the victim woman filed an application detailing the torture and threats to her life by her son, Ahmed Ali.

The police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and took Ahmad Ali into custody.

SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, has assured that all necessary legal procedures will be followed to ensure justice for the victim. He emphasized that violence against elderly parents is both unimaginable and deplorable.

Nasir Nawaz reiterated the commitment of law enforcement to root out domestic violence, affirming that such acts against children and women will not be tolerated. He pledged that strict action would be taken to address and combat such heinous crimes.