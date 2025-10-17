Friday, October 17, 2025
Some petrol pumps fined to ensure quality of oil in Duki

QUETTA, Oct 17 (APP):On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dukki Muhammad Naeem Khan, Tehsildar Duki Sardar Abdul Raziq Dammar along with Police Inspector Shaista Khan inspected several petrol pumps located in Duki Bazaar and its surroundings.
During the inspection, shortage of scales and other irregularities were identified at various petrol pumps.
The owners concerned were fined on the spot and were strictly directed to ensure the accuracy of the scales in future, improve the quality of oil and provide full quantity of fuel to the consumers.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsildar Sardar Abdul Raziq Dummar said that the administration is taking all possible steps to protect the rights of the people.
