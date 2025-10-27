Solidarity rally held in Sanghar against India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 27 (APP):A rally was organized by the district administration in Sanghar on Monday to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir against India’s illegal occupation. The rally began from the municipal office and culminated at press club chowk.

The rally was led by SSP Sanghar Abid Ali Baloch and assistant commissioner Shafique Ahmed Areesar. Officers from various departments, students from different schools, representatives of civil society and a large number of citizens participated in the event.

The objective of the rally was to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir and to support their right to self-determination. The participants raised slogans of “Kashmir bane ga Pakistan” while holding placards inscribed with messages in favor of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the participants, SSP Abid Ali Baloch and assistant commissioner Shafique Ahmed Areesar said that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

They urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and to ensure implementation of UN resolutions so that the Kashmiri people may be freed from India’s illegal occupation.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali, Additional Director Social Welfare Muslim Farooq, Sabir Hussain Mahar, Principal government boys degree college Sanghar Kausar Abbas and heads of other departments were also present.

Meanwhile, solidarity rallies were also taken out across all taluka headquarters of the district under the leadership of respective assistant commissioners.