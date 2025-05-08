Solidarity rally held in Jamshoro in support of Armed Forces

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, May 08 (APP):A spirited rally was organized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri to express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces. The rally commenced from the DC Office and concluded near the Kotri Admore Pump.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chhanga, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Pir Manzoor, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) -I Nooruddin Hingorjo, Assistant Commissioners, Mukkhtiarkars, district officers and representatives from civil society participated in the rally.

Participants held national flags and chanted patriotic slogans, reaffirming their unwavering support for the country’s military.

Speaking on the occasion, participants said, “We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces. If the enemy dares to cast an evil eye, they will face a crushing response”. Strict security measures were made on this occasion.