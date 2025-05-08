35.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSolidarity rally for Pakistan armed forces held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam
Domestic

Solidarity rally for Pakistan armed forces held at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

APP70-070525 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan leading the “Defah-e-Pakistan Rally” after Indian airstrikes at Abpara chowk in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/FHA
10
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, May 08 (APP):A rally in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces was held on Thursday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal.
The rally passed through various departments of the university, showing strong support for the armed forces.
Participants strongly condemned India’s cowardly aggression under the cover of darkness and lauded the effective response by Pakistan’s military leadership. They also expressed full confidence in both the military and political leadership of the country.
Addressing the rally participants, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal and other speakers paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the nation’s borders and vowed that Pakistan’s sovereignty would not be compromised.
Speakers declared the sacrifices of the armed forces for the homeland as unforgettable and condemned Indian aggression in the strongest terms. They stated that Pakistan’s strong military leadership had always given a firm response to any hostility.
“Thanks to our armed forces, the nation is secure. India must know that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with their army,” said Dr. Siyal.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan