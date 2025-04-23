33.8 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Domestic

Solid measures afoot to eradicate polio

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 23 (APP):The district administration is taking solid measures to wipe out polio from the area.
As part of efforts, strict monitoring has been put in place to ensure that children received anti-polio drops in each tehsils during the ongoing polio campaign.
According to district administration, in this regard Assistant Commissioner Paroa, Shah Behram visited various places of the tehsil and conducted field monitoring of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign.
He interacted with health workers and local residents to get and stressed the importance of reaching every child to eradicate polio from the region.
He said district administration was committed to protecting the children from crippling disease of polio and such visits would continue to ensure the effectiveness of the campaign.
