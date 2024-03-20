Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP):Sindh Minister of Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that solar panels will be provided to 0.5mln households in the province according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,

In a statement on Wednesday, Nasir Shah said that according to the manifesto of the PPP chairman, the project of providing 300 units of free electricity to the public through solarization has also been started.

He said that the institutions have been directed to speed up the steps to fulfill the chairman’s promise as soon as possible and to provide free electricity to the people and to provide solar panels to 0.5mln households.

He said that the concerned officers have been instructed to ensure the quality and transparency of the work as much as possible.

The provincial minister said that according to the survey of a reliable organization, the package is being given to the people in the Benazir Income Support Program in a transparent manner.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that we have representation in the assemblies of all provinces.