Social Welfare Committee on oil & gas reviews welfare development projects

SANGHAR Dec 02 (APP):The Social Welfare Committee on Oil & Gas Sanghar held an important meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MNA Salahuddin Junejo, with committee members, district administration officials and representatives of oil and gas companies in attendance.

The meeting reviewed ongoing social and development projects in the district, along with initiatives aimed at public welfare and community support.

Mr Junejo said that chairmen of all towns and union councils are members of the welfare committee, urging them to submit proposals from their respective areas regarding health, education, clean drinking water and other basic needs. “All members will be taken onboard,” he assured.

He also directed officials of PPL, UEP and OGDCL to share employee data so that local residents could be provided essential facilities. He further instructed the companies to prioritise qualified local youth for employment, including non-skilled positions.

Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Sara Javed emphasised the need for oil and gas companies to launch internship and training programmes for local youth and facilitate their placement in Gulf countries, which could positively impact national revenue.

Those present included District Council Chairman Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Khorasani, Tando Adam Municipal Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, town chairmen Rana Rashid, Rana Haji Anwar, Gul Muhammad Dahri, Bhawan Das, and several UC chairmen and officials from relevant departments.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Mr Junejo said that providing employment opportunities to youth is a top priority of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, MNA Faryal Talpur and himself. He added that employee records will be compiled to ensure the provision of gas within a five-kilometre radius in accordance with Supreme Court directives, along with expanding job opportunities for local youth.