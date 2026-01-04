Social media posts alleging payments by CM KP to journalists termed baseless, misleading

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 04 (APP):The office bearers of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Sunday have strongly condemned posts appeared on social media wherein allegations of payments to senior journalists have been made during meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Afridi.

The social media reports were termed as baseless and misleading aimed at damaging the reputation of journalist community of Peshawar.

President Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz and General Secretary Alamgir Khan said in a joint statement on Sunday said that the filthy, baseless and fabricated post made from a specific account of social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is not only a failed attempt to affect reputation of the journalistic community, but is also a systematic smear campaign against free and responsible journalism.

It is on the record that journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Peshawar, have always performed their professional duties with utmost honesty and responsibility in accordance with journalistic principles even in the most difficult circumstances, dangers and environments of pressure.

The journalists here have neither accepted any kind of intimidation, greed or pressure in the past nor will they be intimidated by such low and vile tactics in the future, PPC office bearers added.

They said that Peshawar Press Club makes it clear that it reserves the right to use all legal options against such baseless allegations and character assassination, and will approach the relevant forums if necessary.

Every attempt to suppress, defame or divide the journalist community will fail, while the principles of truth, responsible journalism and public interest will not be compromised under any circumstances, they warned.