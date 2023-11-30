Snowfall blankets tourist destinations in Mansehra, Abbottabad

KAGHAN, Nov 30 (APP): The picturesque tourist destinations of Mansehra, including Naran, Battakundi, Lake Saif-ul-Mulook, Babusar Top, and Shogran, Galyat and Thandyani in Abbottabad districts Thursday experienced captivating snowfall.

Spokesperson Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Moazim Ali informed media that a continuous spell of snowfall is making more attractive these popular tourist spots. As of now, Naran has been covered with a layer of up to two feet of snow, while Battakundi received more than six inches of snow.

Saif-ul-Mulook Lake has received over one and a half feet of snow while Babusar Top with an accumulation of up to two and a half feet of snow.

Heavy snowfall increased the charm of the mountains of Kaghan and Shogran, creating a mesmerizing landscape for visitors.

In terms of accessibility, tourists are currently permitted only up to Sewach, approximately six kilometers ahead of Naran.

Naran itself welcomes tourists and only three hotels and restaurants are operational for their convenience.

All roads in the Kaghan Valley remain open, and KDA officials and heavy machinery are on high alert to deal with any untoward situation owing to heavy snowfall.

In Glayat snowfall started in the late evening and up till now Ayubia, Nathiagali, Donga Gali, and other areas have received up to two inches of snow while Thandyani received up to six inches of snow.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) officials were also ready to cope with the snowfall and clear roads with the help of heavy machinery.