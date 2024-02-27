Snowfall and rain in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Rain and snowfall persist in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan at higher altitudes, enhancing the scenic beauty but disrupting land connectivity in the upper regions.

According to a private news channel, the landscape is covered in snow, enveloping mountains, roads, and vehicles alike.

The Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies today in Gilgit-Baltistan, with a chance of light rain accompanied by thunder and snowfall in the mountains.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, similar conditions are expected, with cloudy skies prevailing and isolated instances of light rain and thunderstorms, along with snowfall in mountainous areas.

Temperature readings today indicated chilly conditions, with Leh recording a minimum of minus 10 degrees Celsius, followed by Astor at minus 06.

Malam Jabba reported temperatures of minus 04, while Skardu and Hunza recorded minus 03 and Bagrot recorded minus 02 degrees Celsius, respectively.