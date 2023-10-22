SNGPL removes over 33 domestic connections used for commercial purposes

MULTAN, Oct 22 (APP):Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have raided against gas pilferers in various areas of the city and removed over 33 metres over using domestic connection for commercial purposes during a week.

The task force teams raided in Gulgasht, Bosan road, Koray Wala and Ghaziabad areas against gas pilferers under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq. Likewise, the raids were being carried out against illegal compressor used to obtain gas and 21 gas meters were removed from different areas during the period.

GM SNGPL Rashid Ishaq said that the operation against gas pilferers over using domestic connections for commercial purposes would continue. The drive will also continue against illegal compressors till complete elimination of compressors so that the required gas pressure can be provided to the citizens, he said.