SNGPL disconnects three more meters, checks 65 meters

MULTAN, Dec 28 (APP):In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters which were taken off by consumers cut off over violation of rules. One meter was installed upside down removed.

The door-to-door of 65 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.