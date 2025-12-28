Sunday, December 28, 2025
HomeDomesticSNGPL disconnects three more meters, checks 65 meters
Domestic

SNGPL disconnects three more meters, checks 65 meters

6
- Advertisement -
MULTAN, Dec 28 (APP):In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, two meters which were taken off by consumers cut off over violation of rules. One meter was installed upside down removed.
The door-to-door of 65 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan