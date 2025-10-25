Saturday, October 25, 2025
SNGPL disconnects three more meters, checks 60 metres

MULTAN, Oct 25 (APP): In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, two metres were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. One metre was removed for reversing meter. The door-to-door of 60 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality,uninterrupted service for all consumers.
