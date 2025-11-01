SNGPL disconnects three more meters

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 01 (APP): In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) Control Task Force has intensified its operations, disconnecting three gas meters in different parts of the city.

Two meters were disconnected after consumers were found using compressors to illegally draw gas, while another meter—previously removed by a consumer—was recovered during the operation.

The task force also conducted door-to-door inspections of 60 consumers as part of its ongoing campaign against gas theft. An SNGPL spokesperson said the drive reflects the company’s firm commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality service to legitimate consumers.